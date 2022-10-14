ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andy L. Anderson, age 53 passed away on October 8, 2022.

He was born May 9, 1969, to Harold Anderson and Mary Lalli.

Everyone who knew Andy, knew he had a hard life. He lived through things that only God could have helped him through. He was a strong person with a big heart. He had a great sense of humor and was always ready to lend a hand. He loved his family, Cleveland Browns, Metallica, and his beer.

He was a wonderful person, and I could only imagine all the hearts he touched during his life. He will be sadly missed and loved deeply forever

Surviving is his mother, Mary Anderson; sister, Angel Anderson; brother, Randy Anderson; neice Nivea Anderson; nephews: Gage Anderson, A’vien Anderson and Onyx Anderson.

He was preceded in death by his dad, Harold Anderson and his grandparents; Marie Anderson, Dassie Lallie and Paul Lallie.

Arrangements were entrusted to Dean’s Funeral Home.

A television tribute will air Sunday, October 16, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on WKBN and 7:58 p.m. on FOX.