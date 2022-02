LOUISVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Andrea L. Chatigny passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022. She was 52.

She was born on July 5, 1969.

An Open Viewing will be on Friday, February 11, 2022 from 4:00 – 5:00 p.m. at Dean’s Funeral Home, 256 W. Ohio, Sebring, OH 44672.

A Funeral Service will follow at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

