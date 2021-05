JACKSON, OH (WOWK) – Bellisio Foods, Inc., a Jackson, Ohio food company, is recalling around 3,927 pounds of not-ready-to-eat spaghetti with meat sauce product due to misbranding and an undeclared allergen.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service, the product contains soy, a known allergen, not declared on the product label.