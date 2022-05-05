ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Alan R. Dorsey, age 38, passed away, Wednesday, May 4, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his loved ones.

He was born May 21, 1983 in Alliance, Ohio to Allen Dorsey and Stephanie Slimak.

Alan loved his family and extended family.

He attended Creative Learning and loved playing the keyboard

Alan leaves behind to cherish his memories his parents, Allen Dorsey and Stephanie (Randy) Stith; grandmothers, Lenore Morris and Fran Dorsey; sisters, Jessica (Ben) Mishler and Gabrielle (Zak) Boyle; brothers, Randy (Chelsey) Stith, Jr., Ryan (Jessica) Stith and Tylor (Amber) Dorsey and uncle, Mike Morris.

A funeral service will be held, Monday, May 9, 2022 at Dean’s Funeral Home at 6:00 pm. Pastor Tom Goodrich will officiate. Friends and family will be received one hour prior to funeral, 5:00 – 6:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, requests are to be made to Origination to Autism Research.

Friends and family may share their online condolences at www.deansfuneralhome.com.

