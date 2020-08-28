Skip to content
WKBN.com
Youngstown
68°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
Local News
27 Investigates
Coronavirus
JobsNOW
Mr Food
Top Stories
Utility regulators leave moratorium on shutoffs in place
Top Stories
Laura victims may go weeks without power; deaths climb to 14
Top Stories
Texas cemeteries with ties to Underground Railroad in shadow of border wall construction
Video
Ohio man arrested for unlawful sexual conduct with a minor
Bragging rights to Biden over Trump in television ratings
Woman who attended first March on Washington in 1963 returns to march with her family in 2020
Video
Weather
Forecast
Interactive Radar
Weather Alerts
Weather For Kids
Weather Cameras
Closings and Delays
Sports
Sports Headlines
Scores
Game of the Week
Big 22
Cleveland Browns
Live Stream
Watch WKBN News
Watch CBSN Live
Report It!
Marketplace
Health Chats
MyValleyPros
MyValleyDining
MyValleyDeals
MyValleyCars
Obituaries
Jobs
Community
Summer Events
Community Calendar
Caring for our Community
About Us
Advertise with us
Meet The Team
Work For Us
Contact Us
Newsletters
TV Schedule
Contests
Closed Captioning
Do Not Sell My Personal information
Search
Search
Search
Dean's Funeral Home
Dean’s Funeral Home
Trending on WKBN.com
Report: Boardman man threw rocks through car window while child was inside
Weather
IRS issues guidance on Trump’s payroll tax deferral
Akron man charged with rape of Warren woman
Video
New Castle and Ashtabula men among 27 online offenders arrested in child sex sting, prosecutor says
Video