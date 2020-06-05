Dean W. Perkins, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dean W. Perkins, 39, of Court Street died Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at UPMC Jameson.

He was born on January 8, 1981 a son of the late David W. Perkins and Robin Delany, she survives in New Castle.

Dean enjoyed listening and singing music and helping others.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by one son, Darrian Perkins and his fiancé Christinia Dunman, one sister, Nicole Rossi, step-mother, Ingrid Mortenson and nieces and nephews, Carli Rossi, Deven Beck, Alex Rossi, David Muzzy, Nathaniel Kendell, Harland Hiner and Samuel Drake.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.