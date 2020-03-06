Dean Thomas Huff, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dean Thomas Huff, 75, a lifelong resident of Columbiana county, passed away Thursday, March 5, 2020 at his home with family.

Dean was born August 3, 1944 in New Waterford, Ohio, son of the late Dean E. and Donna Garrett Huff.

He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.

He was employed at Kaiser Refractories/National Refractories for 35 years before his retirement.

He loved spending time with his family and most especially his grandchildren.

Dean is survived by his wife of 46 years, Bonnie Selby Garrett Huff; two sons, Dean L. (Patricia) Huff of Lisbon and Scott T. (Kathleen) Huff of Salem; three brothers, Danny (Beverly) Garrett, Ron Huff and David (Jennifer) Huff; two sisters, Donna Fryman, Sandy Feezle and four grandchildren, Samantha Huff, Forrest Huff, Grace Huff and Lily Beany.

Following Dean’s wishes, funeral services will be private followed by a private burial at Crest Haven Memorial Gardens in New Waterford.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.