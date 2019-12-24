Dean Earl Banjak, Farrell, PA

FARRELL, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Dean Earl Banjak, age 51, of Farrell, Pennsylvania, passed away on Sunday, December 22, 2019, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Born March 29, 1968, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of Andrew J. Sr. and Norma Buchanan Banjak.

His father preceded him in death and his mother survives in W. Middlesex, Pennsylvania.



Dean was a graduate of Sharon High School and worked as a Nursing Assistant in a nursing home in Florida. He also worked as a home healthcare aid.



He enjoyed decorating, shopping and cooking. He was a former member of St. Peter and Paul Evangelical Lutheran Church in Sharon.



In addition to his mother, Dean is survived by two brothers, Charles Banjak of Hubbard, Ohio and Duane Banjak of Masury, Ohio; a sister, Vivian Horvat of Cleveland, Ohio and several nieces and nephews.



He was preceded in death by a brother, Andrew J. Banjak, Jr.

Visitation will take place on Friday, December 27, from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. from the funeral home with Rev. Rick Stauffer officiating.

Burial will be in America’s Cemetery.



On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.