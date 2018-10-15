My Valley Tributes

Dawna Bailey Obituary

Austintown, Ohio - October 9, 2018

By:

Posted: Oct 15, 2018 10:07 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 15, 2018 10:07 AM EDT

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services celebrating the life of Dawna Bailey will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 18, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel.

Dawna was born January 15, 1967 in Youngstown the daughter of Larry and Patricia (Goist) Bailey.

Dawna graduated from Fitch High School in 1985 and received her accounting degree from ITT and currently worked as an account payable technician for MS Consultants for many years.

Dawna was involved with Girl Scouts in her youth. She loved to go to the beach, camping with friends, loved dressing with the newest fashions and always bought the best gag gifts for her friends and family. She also loved following and cheering on the Cleveland Indians and Browns; she attended the Browns win last Sunday over the Ravens. Most of all Dawna loved spending time with her family and friends who will miss her fun personality and laugh. 

Dawna will be missed by her mother, Patricia of Macedonia; sister, Karen (Glenn) Coldwell of Ravenna and brother, Kevin (Shawna) Bailey of Brunswick and their children, Bryson and Piper Bailey.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. prior to services Thursday, October 18 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel.

The Bailey family request memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Alzheimer Foundation.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

H. Gilson Blair logo Need help with estate planning and probate? Click here

MyValleyTributes

  • Carol R. Spencer Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Carol R. Spencer Obituary

    Andover, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Dawna Bailey Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dawna Bailey Obituary

    Austintown, Ohio - October 9, 2018

    Read More »
  • Marian K. (DiRenzo) Wojtowicz Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Marian K. (DiRenzo) Wojtowicz Obituary

    Struthers, Ohio - October 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • Martha J. Burbick Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Martha J. Burbick Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Dorothea M. Bowser Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dorothea M. Bowser Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Cleo M. Callahan Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Cleo M. Callahan Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - October 14, 2018

    Read More »
  • Alice M. Schreffler Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alice M. Schreffler Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Paul E. Pirone Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul E. Pirone Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Darryl LeMar Dukes, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Darryl LeMar Dukes, Sr. Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - October 6, 2018

    Read More »
  • John R. Ferry, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John R. Ferry, Sr. Obituary

    Leetonia, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Catherine I. Steele Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Catherine I. Steele Obituary

    Girard, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Robert S. Nelson Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Robert S. Nelson Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Sandra L. Noel Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Sandra L. Noel Obituary

    Salem, Ohio - October 13, 2018

    Read More »
  • Helen Louise Grim Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen Louise Grim Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • John J. Suhy, Sr. Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John J. Suhy, Sr. Obituary

    Alliance, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • Stephen J. Pavelko Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Stephen J. Pavelko Obituary

    Columbiana, Ohio - October 12, 2018

    Read More »
  • William Walter Perman Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William Walter Perman Obituary

    Hermitage, Pennsylvania - October 10, 2018

    Read More »
  • Helen (Summers) Balestra Obituary
     Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Helen (Summers) Balestra Obituary

    Boardman, Ohio - October 10, 2018

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers

H. Gilson Blair logo Estate planning and probate help