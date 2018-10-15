Dawna Bailey Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Services celebrating the life of Dawna Bailey will be held at 6:00 p.m. Thursday, October 18, at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel.

Dawna was born January 15, 1967 in Youngstown the daughter of Larry and Patricia (Goist) Bailey.

Dawna graduated from Fitch High School in 1985 and received her accounting degree from ITT and currently worked as an account payable technician for MS Consultants for many years.

Dawna was involved with Girl Scouts in her youth. She loved to go to the beach, camping with friends, loved dressing with the newest fashions and always bought the best gag gifts for her friends and family. She also loved following and cheering on the Cleveland Indians and Browns; she attended the Browns win last Sunday over the Ravens. Most of all Dawna loved spending time with her family and friends who will miss her fun personality and laugh.

Dawna will be missed by her mother, Patricia of Macedonia; sister, Karen (Glenn) Coldwell of Ravenna and brother, Kevin (Shawna) Bailey of Brunswick and their children, Bryson and Piper Bailey.

Family and friends may call from 4:00 - 6:00 p.m. prior to services Thursday, October 18 at the Lane Family Funeral Homes Austintown Chapel.

The Bailey family request memorial tributes take the form of donations to the Alzheimer Foundation.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 16 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.