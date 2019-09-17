David Zuschlag, Greenville, PA – Obituary

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Zuschlag passed away on Sunday, September 15, 2019 following a courageous battle with cancer. He was 66.

David was born on July 7, 1953, in Greenville, to Norman E. and Allene Z. Zuschlag.

He married Sheila Loreno on July 16, 1976.

He was a proud lifelong resident of Greenville, graduating from Greenville High School in 1971. He then studied at Penn State University, earning a degree in Law Enforcement and Corrections.

He worked for a brief time for Mercer County Children and Youth Services. David then worked for and retired from the U.S. Department of Labor as a compliance officer. Following his retirement, he was employed by the State of Pennsylvania at Sharon Community Corrections.

David enjoyed sports and was formerly a Little League coach and a soccer coach. He helped to promote the newly formed soccer leagues at both the Greenville Rec Center and St. Michael School. He enjoyed caring for his dogs and following his greatest passion, Penn State football.

David was very proud of his children and enjoyed his new grandchild very much.

He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Sheila; his daughter, Megan Caruso and her husband, David, of Carnegie, Pennsylvania; his son, Dr. Zachary Zuschlag and his fiancée, Dr. Amanda Nedervelt, of Ruskin, Florida and his grandson, Lorenzo David Caruso. Also his brother, Fred Zuschlag (Loretta); sister, Sue Graham (Fred) and brother, Jim Zuschlag (Hilda) survive him; as well as his father-in-law, Ed Loreno; his brothers-and-sisters-in-law, Durbin and Kim Loreno, Tim and Linda Bradigan, Pat Willis, Denise Loreno and her partner Steve Shimshock and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, John Zuschlag; mother-in-law, Martha Loreno; brothers-in-law, Ron Loreno and Charlie Willis and sister-in-law, Ann Loreno.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, September 18, 2019, 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville, Pennsylvania. A private family memorial service will follow with Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Strayhaven Animal Shelter, 94 Donation Road, Greenville, PA 16125 or to St. Michael School Endowment Fund, 85 N. High Street, Greenville, PA 16125.