David W. Stuyvesant, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Stuyvesant, 73, of Greenville, passed away early Sunday morning, June 21, 2020 at Good Samaritan Hospice House in Wexford, Pennsylvania.



David was born in Jamestown, Pennsylvania on August 7, 1946 to the late Herbert and Ethel Mae (Hutcheson) Stuyvesant.



He was a member of the White Oaks Shooting Club and active with Ham Radio for many years.



David was a 1964 graduate of Jamestown High School.

He worked at the Greenville post office for many years.

He had a great love for ice cream and candy, especially Reese’s Cups and M&M’s.



He was married to Mary Constance Guth Stuyvesant on October 7, 1968 and she preceded him in death on March 14, 2016.



David is survived by his children, Karen Delaney Cadwell and her husband, Robert, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, Sue Brooks and her husband, Raymond, of Williamson, New York, Beth Delaney Padgett and her husband, Robert, of Black Mountain, North Carolina, Laurie Dull and her husband, Barry, of Mentor, Ohio and Linda Delaney of Westford, Pennsylvania; two brothers, Herbert Dean Stuyvesant and his wife, Jessie Mae, of New Mexico, Phillip Stuyvesant and his wife, Minnie, of Ohio; nine grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren and one great-great grandson.



In addition to his parents and wife, David was preceded in death by one great-great grandson.



A Funeral Service will be held in the chapel at Shenango Valley Cemetery, Greenville, at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 25, 2020, with Deacon Marty Aubel of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church in Greenville, officiating.



Burial will follow the service.



Memorial contributions can be made to: Good Samaritan Hospice House, 146 Neely School Rd., Wexford, PA, 15090 or to a charity of one’s choice.



