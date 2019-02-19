Closings and Delays

David W. Harmon Obituary

Columbiana, Ohio - February 17, 2019

Posted: Feb 19, 2019 08:32 AM EST

Updated: Feb 19, 2019 08:32 AM EST

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - David W. Harmon, 37, of Columbiana, formerly of East Palestine, passed away early Sunday morning, February 17, 2019.

David was born July 4, 1981 in East Liverpool, a son of Wayne Harmon and Kathy (Nulf) Harmon and had been a life-long resident of the East Palestine area prior to moving to Columbiana.

He was a graduate of Crestview High School and the New Castle School of Trades.

He had been a welder in the steel industry recently working at Vallourec Star.

David was an avid Steelers fan, enjoyed shooting pool, talking politics, fishing and being with his friends. He had a heart of gold and loved his family dearly.

He is survived by his mother, Kathy Harmon with whom he resided; his father, Wayne Harmon of New Waterford; two brothers, Shawn Harmon of New Waterford and Josh Harmon of Newport News, Virginia; two sisters, Melissa (Kurt) Conkle along with special nephews, Tyler and Alex and his great-nephew, Ashton all of New Waterford and Robbie (John) Vitko and special nephew, Cody all of Lake Milton and many nephews and nieces.

He was preceded in death by a brother, Aaron Harmon, on September 4, 2007.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, February 23, 2019 from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. at the East Palestine Eagles. All other services are private.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Linsley-Royal Funeral Home, 644 East Main Street, East Palestine, OH 44413.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, February 20 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


