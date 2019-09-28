David W. Goodemote, Transfer, PA – Obituary

TRANSFER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David W. Goodemote, 71, of Transfer, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 in Alaska Regional Hospital Anchorage, Arkansas.



David was born on November 6, 1947 to Lester H. and Margaret (Kirkwood) Goodemote in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He graduated from Sharpsville High School and attended YSU.

He was a veteran who served two tours during Vietnam in the U.S. Navy. He was discharged an Engineman 2nd Class.

David worked as a maintenance mechanic for Delphi Packard for over 25 years and David farmed for over 50 years. On September 28, 1974, he married his wife, Cheryl Lynn (Keener) Goodemote, who survives at home.



He loved hunting and fishing with his family and friends. He always had a huge garden and would share his produce with his neighbors and friends. David was a member of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation. He also enjoyed gunsmithing and trapping.



David is survived by his loving wife, Cheryl; children, Wesley and wife, Nikki, Michael and wife, Shannon, Michelle; grandchildren, Charlotte, Lincoln, Gracie, Livy and Kade.

David was one of 13 children and is survived by six of his siblings.

He was preceded in death by his parents and six siblings.



Friends may call Monday, September 30, 2019 from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 9:00 p.m. and Tuesday, October 1 from 10:00 – 11:30 a.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 2201 Highland Road Hermitage, PA.



Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. in the Sherman Funeral Home with Pastor Ken Saul, officiating.



Burial will take place in Westside Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to the Sherman Funeral Home & Cremation Service.