David Vernon McClean, New Castle, PA

NEW CASTLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Vernon McClean, 95 years old, passed away on the early morning of Friday, October 18, 2019.

He was a long time resident of Fombell, Pennsylvania and more recently resided in New Castle, Pennsylvania with his son.

He died from natural causes at Carriage Manor Personal Care Home.

He was born on April 15, 1924 in Meadville, Pennsylvania to his parents, Margaret and Samuel McClean.

He was married to and preceded in death by his wife of 42 years, Janet Arlene White McClean. He is preceded in death also by seven siblings, James McClean, Samuel McClean, Robert McClean, Margaret (McClean) Burke, Harold McClean, Sarah (McClean) Pickard and Mary Jane McClean.

He worked for the Union Railroad in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for approximately 40 years and was a WWII veteran serving in the Navy.

He is survived by his son, Harold McClean and wife, Dina and three grandchildren, Natalie, David and Amber of New Castle, Pennsylvania. He is also survived by his stepchildren, Bruce and Sherry McClean, Diane and Kevin Dwyer, James and Becky McClean, Michael and Kitty McClean and Cooper McClean. He had 14 stepgrandchildren, 22 stepgreat-grandchildren, and ten great-great-grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Monday, October 21, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Turner Funeral Home, 500 6th Street in Ellwood City.

