David S. Cusick, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David S. Cusick, 94, of Greenville, formerly of Wheatland, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at St. Paul Homes in Greenville.



David was born on February 10, 1925 to David Edward and Della Margaret (Clark) Cusick at Columbus, Georgia.

He graduated from Hickory High School class of 1943.

After high school, he served in the U.S. Navy during World War II and Korea. He was honorably discharged at rank Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class HM2.

David worked as a crane operator – supervisor for 40 years at Wheatland Tube until his retirement in 1986.

On July 3, 1948 he married his wife, Mary Jane (Osborne) Cusick, who passed away in 2009.



He was a member of Wheatland-Farrell Methodist Church.

David was also a member of the Marine Corps League in New Castle, American Legion Post 432 and BPOE Elks Lodge Phythian Canonsburg, Pennsylvania.

He enjoyed collecting antiques, listening to music and traveling.



David is survived by his daughter, Deborah Lou (Charles) Murdoch of Spring Lake, Michigan; sons, David E. (Alexie) Cusick of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Timothy Allan (Bernadette) Cusick of Painesville, Ohio; grandchildren, Amanda Rosenberg, Andrea Cusick, Ashley (Aric) Renzo, David Aaron Cusick, Nicholas (Norma Herrera) Cusick and Danielle Cusick and a brother, William (Sophie) Cusick, of Orangeville, Ohio.



He was preceded in death by wife, Mary Jane Cusick; father, David Edward Cusick; mother, Della Margaret Cusick and brothers, Howard Thomas Cusick and John Frederick Cusick.



Friends may call Monday, November 25, 2019 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service, 124 Main Street, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held privately per David’s wishes.



Burial will take place in Oakwood Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be sent to Kindred Hospice, 3124 Wilmington Road #108, New Castle, PA 16105 or St. Paul Homes, 339 E. Jamestown Road, Greenville, PA 16125 in memory of David.