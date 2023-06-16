YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Dr. David Richard Macinga, 53 of Stow, Ohio, passed away suddenly on Sunday, June 11, 2023.

Dave was born the youngest of five children on August 23, 1969, in Youngstown to Frank and Charmaine Macinga.

He was a 1987 graduate of Struthers High School and furthered his education at Case Western Reserve, where he earned his Doctorate in Microbiology in 1997.

That same year, he married the love of his life, Pamela Cicuto, on May 31. In 2003, Dave and Pam moved to Stow where they raised a family. Dave and Pam were happily married for 26 years.

Dave worked for GOJO Industries at different positions over the span of two decades. Dave advanced to become the Vice-President of Product Development and Regulatory Affairs.

He was a member of multiple professional associations, and was a parishioner of Holy Family Church.

Dave was a beloved family man who took great pride in raising his three boys, Jacob, Jack and Joshua.

Dave was a self taught guitar player and home renovations expert. He enjoyed jam sessions with his sons and close friends. He had a passion for learning, hosting countless parties for family and friends and vacationing at the beach with a cigar in hand. He is remembered fondly for his inflated story telling, goofy personality and immeasurable patience. His self-titled nicknames of “Dad-E-Mac” and “Uncle Daddy”, always made his sons and beloved nieces and nephews laugh.

Dave was an incredible, amazing man who will be missed immensely.

He leaves behind to cherish his memory his wife, Pamela (Sweetie); sons, Jacob, Jack and Josh (Doogans); mother, Charmaine Macinga; brothers, Paul, George (Bonnie) and Bob (Lisa); sister, Kathy (Todd) Baldau; brothers-in-law, Brian (Patti) Cicuto, and Kevin (Cindy) Cicuto; sisters-in-law, Renee (Vinny) D’Amato, Theresa (Tom) Garofalo, Tonia (Jimmy) Alfano and Fran (Jim) Lamparty, as well as numerous nieces and nephews, whom he loved and adored.

Dave was preceded in death by his father, Frank Macinga; his beloved mother-in-law, Theresa Cicuto (Goonie) and nephew, Frankie Lamparty.

Friends are invited to Redmon Funeral Home, 3633 Darrow Road, Stow, OH 44224, for visitation Sunday, June 18, 2023, from 1:00 – 5:00 p.m.

Mass of the Christian Burial Monday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m., at Holy Family Catholic Church, 3179 Kent Road, Stow, OH 44224.

Burial Silver Springs Cemetery in Stow.