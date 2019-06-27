David Ray Snyder Obituary

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Ray Snyder, 70, of Sherrodsville, formerly of Columbiana, went home to his Heavenly Father, Wednesday evening, June 26, 2019 at his home after a long battle with carcinoid cancer.

He was born October 17, 1948 in Ripley, West Virginia, a son of the late Oliver and Merlin McClanahan Snyder.

David worked as a sheet metal fabricator and a truck driver for Century and was a devout Christian.

He Served in the U.S. Navy from 1968 to 1972 and was stationed in Norfolk, VA. David was an avid sailor.

He is survived by his wife, Martha Borntrager Snyder, whom he married July 24, 1988; a daughter Carissa; a son, David; two sisters, Linda Snyder of Columbiana and Wanda (Owen) Carrico of Clarksburg, West Virginia; two brothers, William (Marsha) Snyder of Ravenna and Danny (Ladene) Snyder of Chippewa, Pennsylvania; two grandsons, Josh and Jesse; a great-granddaughter, Olivia and many nieces and nephews.

David was preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Barbara Reed and two brothers, Jerry and Tom Snyder.

A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Monday July 1, 2019, at Warrick-Kummer-Rettig Funeral Home, Columbiana, with Pastor Jan Winnale officiating.

Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Monday, July 1, 2019 at the funeral home

Burial will follow at Columbiana Cemetery where Military Honors will be accorded by the Benjamin Firestone Post #290, American Legion, Columbiana.

Per David’s wishes he would like to thank Linda for all her help and support over that last few months.

