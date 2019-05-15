David Ralph Metz Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Ralph Metz, 65, of Boardman, passed away Tuesday morning, May 14, 2019, after a four-year battle with prostate cancer.

He was born October 6, 1953, in Youngstown, the son of Ralph H. and Della C. (Luther) Metz and was a lifelong area resident.

David was a 1971 graduate of Cardinal Mooney High School and of the Catholic faith.

Upon graduation from high school David, worked for Farmers Pride as a delivery driver and later worked as a security guard for Remco Security.

David had many passions throughout his life. He was an avid sports fan, never missing an opportunity to watch his beloved Cleveland Indians. David was a huge football fan too; especially loved the Note Dame Fighting Irish.

David will be missed by his two sisters, Constance (Nicholas) D’Alesio of Poland and Stephanie (Joseph) Creighton of Canfield; a brother, Joseph (Renee) Voytus of Boardman; a nephew, James Creighton and a niece, Catherine Creighton of Canfield.

David was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be a memorial Mass held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the professional care of the Rossi & Sanutcci Funeral Home, 4221 Market Street, Boardman.

David’s family would like to personally thank Dr. Amy Awaida, the Hope Center and their staff, MVI Hospice and Beeghly Oaks and their staff for all the care and compassion shown to their brother during his illness.

Family and friends may visit www.rossisantuccifh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to David’s family.