David Pinkney Jones, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. David Pinkney Jones will be held Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio. Mr.Jones departed this life on Saturday, August 1, 2020 in Madison Heights, Michigan.

He was born February 2, 1954 in Youngstown a son of Samuel and Katherine Pinkney Jones.

He graduated from Ursuline High School in 1972. His career began with the Youngstown steel mills. He later enlisted in the United States Air Force and proudly served from 1976-1980. Following an Honorable Discharge, he moved to Cleveland,Ohio and enrolled in Cuyahoga Community College majoring in business administration. He later moved to the Detroit Metropolitan area where he pursued a rewarding 35-year career in the fast food industry. He retired in 2018 as a Director of Franchise Development for the corporate office of Little Caesar Pizza.

He will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Ayanna (Frank) Etter, Davina Smith, Jerry (Patricia) Thomas and DeVon Ross; his grandchildren, Michael Walker, Kwnisha Jerry Thoms, J-kisha Thomas, Caleb Wilson, Frank Etter II, DeVon Ross, Jr. and Skylar Ross; his siblings, Cherylane Jones (Brian) Williams, Timothy (Sandra) Jones, Dr. Alison (Robert) Harmon, Annette Thomas, Sandra (Sam) Gilmore, Richard Smith, Darrell (Shondra) Thomas and Samuel Jones, Jr.; his great-aunt, Geraldine Ingram; his aunts, Betty Pinkney and Willa Jones; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Katherine Pinkney Jones and Samuel Jones.

The family will receive friends Saturday, August 8 from 9:30 – 10am. Please continue to follow the CDC recommendations by practicing social distancing. Guests are required to wear a facial covering or mask.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

