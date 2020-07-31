David P. “Buck” Buchanan, Sr., Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David P. “Buck” Buchanan, Sr., 73, of Sharon, passed away peacefully on Monday, July 27, 2020, surrounded by his family and friends.

Buck was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on July 25, 1947, to the late Leonard and Susan (Klingensmith) Buchanan.

Buck worked at Westinghouse as a welder and fabricator.

He was also a member of the Sharon VFW.

Buck was kind and giving, a truly generous man, his home was always open to family and friends and those in need. He was very protective of his loved ones and would do anything for them. Buck was known as a man you could always have a good time with, whether is was fishing, playing pool, having a fire, or just simply sitting down at his table or on his porch to have a conversation.

He lives on in the hearts and memories of his children, his four sons, David Buchanan, Jr., Brian Buchanan and his wife, Lisa, Steven Caldwell and his wife, Dawn and Jeffrey Caldwell and his wife, Darlene; his daughter, Renae Buchanan and her partner, Randy Shuttleworth; his 14 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, the rest of his family and all of his many friends.

We will never forget the many fond memories we’ve shared with him, he will be missed by all of us.

He was preceded in death by his first wife, Sherry L. Vanditta; his sister, Sandra Jennings; his brother, Edward Buchanan and his lifetime partner, Dawn Caldwell.

In keeping with David’s wishes, there will be no visitation or services at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 E. State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania. On-line condolences may be offered by visiting stevensonfuneralhome.net.

