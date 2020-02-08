David Neil McCullough, Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Neil McCullough, 62, of Sharpsville, passed away on Friday February 7th, 2020 in Allegheny General Hospital Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

David was born on June 30, 1957 to Wendell and Jeanne (McNamara) McCullough in Sharon, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Sharpsville High School.

David worked as a sprinkler fitter for UA Local 669 Sprinkler Fitters for over 30 years. He also worked for West Middlesex school district in maintenance.

He enjoyed shooting archery at Golden Grain, riding his Harley Davidson and supported ABATE. David liked to spend time with his extended family at High Street and Basilones. He loved spending time with his granddaughters, Teagan and Roslyn.

David is survived by his daughter, Amanda (James) Haggerty of Deerfield Beach, Florida; son, Jeffrey McCullough of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania; granddaughters, Teagan Elizabeth Wertman, and Roslyn Jo McCullough, sisters, Carol (Jeff) Marin of Greenville, Lynne McCullough of Austintown, Ohio, Jane (Joe) Loedding of Sharpsville, brother, Richard McCullough of Roscoe, Illinois, nieces and nephews, Lindsey Werger, Alex Werger, Patrick Loedding, Elena Loedding, Sean Loedding and Jerry McCullough..

He was preceded in death by father, Wendell Penn McCullough and mother, Jeanne Ellen McCullough.

Friends may call Monday February 10, 2020 from 4:00 – 7:00 pm at SHERMAN Funeral Home 2201 Highland Rd. Hermitage, Pennsylvania.



Funeral services will be held on Monday February 10, 2020 at 7:00 pm in SHERMAN Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be sent to the charity of donors’ choice, in memory of David.

Arrangements entrusted to the SHERMAN Funeral Home & Cremation Service.