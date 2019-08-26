David M. Paige, Sr., Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A home going celebration in honor of Mr. David M. Paige, Sr., will be held on Monday August 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue.

Mr. Paige departed this life Saturday, August 17, 2019, in Youngtown.

Mr. Paige, known to his family and friends as “Wee,” was born May 30, 1955 in Youngstown.



He was formerly employed as a security guard and was an accomplished self-taught drummer. He was also an talented vocalist who lived life to the fullest. He was a founding member of the Doug Green Combo, Whole Damn Band and the Baby Brother Band. He also played with several different bands after the fact, like Howard and the Point Five Band.

His energetic and loving spirit will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved him.



He leaves to cherish his memory his loving children, Tionnie Bond, Jasmin Paige-Woods (Jason Woods) and David Paige, Jr. Mr. Paige, also had four siblings from his birth mother, Ruby Lee Williams which includes, Clyde Williams, Jr., Debbie A. Hughes, JoAnn Collins and Donna J. Ivy; 14 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and dear friends.



He was preceded in death by his parents, Eligha Frank Paige and Cora Cain Paige and his sons, Adrian Johnson and Eligha Paige.



The family will receive friends on Sunday, August 25 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center and on Monday, August 26 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the Jaylex Event Center prior to services.

Interment will be in Tod Homestead Cemetery.



Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.