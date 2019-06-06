David Lee Rockman Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Lee Rockman (1935-2019) of Warren, Ohio, died peacefully on May 29, 2019 at Swedish Medical Center in Colorado.

David, the son of Benjamin and Agnes Rockman, was born and raised in Warren, Ohio.

He was a graduate of St. Mary’s Catholic School in Warren and a 1958 graduate of Kent State University with a Bachelor’s Degree in Architecture.

After his schooling, he was in the United States Air Force from 1958 to 1962 where he earned the ranking of 1st lieutenant.

In 1962, he married the former Mary Poole and moved back to Warren, Ohio. There they raised four wonderful children.

In 1962 in Warren, David began his career as an architect. By 1970, he opened his own architecture business on Washington Avenue SW. His office remained open until November 2016.

In 1991, he was married to the former Shirley Myford, his high school sweetheart, to which he leaves behind.

David was responsible for many buildings and remodelings throughout the area including but not limited to, the Kent State Extension in Geauga county, Alberini’s, 422, EL Rio and Mocha House; as well as, many other projects.

David was committed to his community and engaged himself in numerous Warren area activities like Kiwanis, Elks, and Soap Box Derby, to name a few.

During his lifetime, he also enjoyed playing golf, flying, gardening and restoring cars; as well as, teaching others.

Preceding him in death was his twin sister, Linda Sicuro; his son, James Rockman and daughter, Susan Mosher.

He is survived by his wife, Shirley Rockman; his former wife, Mary Rockman; his son, John (Patty) Rockman of Powell, Ohio; his daughter, Linda (Ken) Hopsicker of Littleton, Colorado; son-in-law, Cary Mosher of Lewis Center, Ohio; nephews, Michael and Paul Sicuro and niece, Chris Ann Fouty and five delightful grandchildren, Rudy and Reece Rockman, Ashley and Aaron Mosher and Cody Hopsicker.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. and the funeral will be held on Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Both services will be held at the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE Warren, OH 44483.

There will be a reception following Tuesday’s funeral at the Hippodrome, located at 150 High Street NE, Warren, OH 44481.

The family has asked in lieu of flowers to please donate to the American Cancer Society at http://cancer.org.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

