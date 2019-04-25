David L. Boggs Obituary

My Valley Tributes

Niles, Ohio - April 24, 2019

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - David L. Boggs, 56, of Niles, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown, after a lengthy illness.

He was born July 1, 1962 in Warren, the son of John W. and Emma Jewel (Johnson) Boggs and except for a few years in Arizona, lived in Ohio all his life.

A graduate of Lordstown High School, David worked as an assistant manager at Auto Zone. He had also worked as a police officer and as a security guard.

An avid hunter, he also loved dogs; especially hunting dogs, old cars and trucks and playing the guitar.

Precious memories of David live on with his beloved wife, Janet (Porter) Boggs, whom he married February 13, 1999; a stepdaughter, Melissa Coudriet (Dean Curtis) of Warren; two granddaughters, whom he cherished, Alexis and Madison; two sisters, Carolyn Ward (Robert) and Debbie Miller (Gary), both of Niles; two brothers, Alan Boggs (Anna) of Mansfield and Jamie Boggs (Susan) of Chicago, Illinois and many nieces, nephews and their families.

Preceding him in death are his parents and a brother, John Boggs.

Services are 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27, 2019 at Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, with his pastor, Rev. Douglas Brown, officiating.

Friends may call 9:30 - 10:30 a.m. Saturday, April 27 at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be conducted privately at Green Haven Memorial Gardens.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

A television tribute will air Friday, April 26 at the following approximate times: 12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

