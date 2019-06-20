David Julius Hopson Obituary

FARRELL, PA (MyValleyTributes) – A homegoing celebration in honor of Mr. David Julius Hopson will be held Saturday, June 22 at 11:00 a.m. at Washington Funeral Home.

Mr. Hopson departed this life Monday, June 17, 2019 at his residence in Farrell.

Mr. Hopson was born October 21, 1950 in Wheatland, a son of James Lee and Blanche Williams Hopson.

He was formerly employed as a truck driver.

He leaves to cherish his memory a host of relatives including his caregiver, Jason Hopson with whom he made his home.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his siblings, Rosie, Barbara Ann, Mayda, Gail, Mary Alice, Sarah, Beverly and James Lee Hopson.

The family will receive friends at 1239 Cedar Avenue and friends may call on Saturday, June 22 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home prior to services.

Interment will be in Morefield Cemetery.

Ministry of comfort and transitional care entrusted to J.E. Washington Funeral Services, Inc.