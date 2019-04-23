Watch Live: 27 First News

My Valley Tributes

David James Woods Obituary

Transfer, Pennsylvania - April 21, 2019

By:

Posted: Apr 22, 2019 08:48 PM EDT

Updated: Apr 23, 2019 08:05 AM EDT

TRANSFER, PA (MyValleyTributes) - David James Woods, 97, of Transfer, passed away on Sunday April 21, 2019 at his home in Transfer, Pennsylvania.   

David was born May 3, 1921 to Rev. Harry E. and Elma (Burns) Woods in Wampum, Pennsylvania.

In 1939 he graduated valedictorian of Transfer High School. In 1943 he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Husbandry from Pennsylvania State University where he was elected vice president of his senior class, was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, all while working as a waiter in the dining halls.  

After graduation, he returned to the family farm where he worked with his father to develop a distinguished herd of registered Guernsey cattle.

In 1947 he married his wife, the late Marjorie “Midge” (Schiestle) Woods, who passed away in 2009.  

In 1967, he and Midge opened Shadow Lawn Dairy, beloved in the community for its famous chocolate milk. In 1981 their hobby of collecting antiques became a business, Shadow Lawn Furniture and Antiques. 

David was a man of tremendous faith and was active in First Presbyterian Church of Greenville serving as an elder and singing in the church choir. In his later years, David attended First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, the church which was built while his father served as pastor. Many building supplies came from the family farm, and the family aided in construction of the church.

He loved music and sang in various local musical groups. David served on the Reynolds School Board, was President of the Pennsylvania Soil & Water Conservation, was a founding committee member of McKeever Environmental Learning Center and past president of the Guernsey Breeders Association. He lived a life of serving others and working to improve his community for his family, friends and future generations. 

David is survived by his children, John (Sissie) Woods of Petal, Mississippi, Kathy Miller of Greenville, South Carolina, Beth (Dan) Lawyer of Warrenton, Virginia, Ruth (Eric) Latimer of Montreal, Quebec, Paul Woods (Michelle Roberts) of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Mary (Ken) Brown of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania and Nancy (Jeff) Rex of McMurray, Pennsylvania; daughter in law, Karen Woods of Transfer, Pennsylvania and sisters-in-law, Mary Ruth Woods of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Patricia Schiestle of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and longtime friend, June Sensesak. 

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie Woods; son, James Woods; son-in-law, Skip Miller; brothers, Robert, Joseph, John and sisters, Ruth, Lois, Naomi and Jane. 

Friends may call Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, 603 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150. 

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the church, with Reverend Dr. F. Stanley Keehlwetter, officiating. 

Memorial contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, 603 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150, in memory of David. 

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service Sharpsville, Pennsylvania. 

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers to the family

MyValleyTributes

  • Josephine Pomponio Obituary
    Josephine Pomponio Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Josephine Pomponio Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - April 20, 2019

    Read More »
  • Eve K. Banic Obituary
    Eve K. Banic Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Eve K. Banic Obituary

    Greenville, Pennsylvania - April 22, 2019

    Read More »
  • Mark Edward Irons Obituary
    Mark Edward Irons Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Mark Edward Irons Obituary

    Ravenna, Ohio - April 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Paul Morgan Lindemuth Obituary
    Paul Morgan Lindemuth Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul Morgan Lindemuth Obituary

    Diamond, Ohio - April 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • Ralph T. Morella, Jr. Obituary
    Ralph T. Morella, Jr. Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Ralph T. Morella, Jr. Obituary

    Transfer, Pennsylvania - April 19, 2019

    Read More »
  • David James Woods Obituary
    David James Woods Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    David James Woods Obituary

    Transfer, Pennsylvania - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • Frank Leroy Moore, Sr. Obituary
    Frank Leroy Moore, Sr. Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Frank Leroy Moore, Sr. Obituary

    New Castle, Pennsylvania - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • Dwight "Jack" Wiley Obituary
    Dwight "Jack" Wiley Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Dwight "Jack" Wiley Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 15, 2019

    Read More »
  • Paul J. Hawkins Obituary
    Paul J. Hawkins Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Paul J. Hawkins Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 20, 2019

    Read More »
  • Walter Clyde Woods Obituary
    Walter Clyde Woods Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Walter Clyde Woods Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 13, 2019

    Read More »
  • Alesia Annette Lee Obituary
    Alesia Annette Lee Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Alesia Annette Lee Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 12, 2019

    Read More »
  • Vontisue T. Patterson Obituary
    Vontisue T. Patterson Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Vontisue T. Patterson Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • John L. Christoff Obituary
    John L. Christoff Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    John L. Christoff Obituary

    Youngstown, Ohio - April 17, 2019

    Read More »
  • Thomas William Moore Obituary
    Thomas William Moore Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Thomas William Moore Obituary

    East Palestine, Ohio - April 20, 2019

    Read More »
  • Donald M. Ficke Obituary
    Donald M. Ficke Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donald M. Ficke Obituary

    Warren, Ohio - April 19, 2019

    Read More »
  • Rose Ellen Glunt Obituary
    Rose Ellen Glunt Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Rose Ellen Glunt Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - April 18, 2019

    Read More »
  • William Albert Murphy, Jr. Obituary
    William Albert Murphy, Jr. Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    William Albert Murphy, Jr. Obituary

    Niles, Ohio - April 21, 2019

    Read More »
  • Donald C. Dailey Obituary
    Donald C. Dailey Obituary
    Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

    Donald C. Dailey Obituary

    Negley, Ohio - April 21, 2019

    Read More »

Trending Stories

Sympathy Flowers Send sympathy flowers