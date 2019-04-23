David James Woods Obituary

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

TRANSFER, PA (MyValleyTributes) - David James Woods, 97, of Transfer, passed away on Sunday April 21, 2019 at his home in Transfer, Pennsylvania.

David was born May 3, 1921 to Rev. Harry E. and Elma (Burns) Woods in Wampum, Pennsylvania.

In 1939 he graduated valedictorian of Transfer High School. In 1943 he earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Animal Husbandry from Pennsylvania State University where he was elected vice president of his senior class, was a member of Alpha Gamma Rho fraternity, all while working as a waiter in the dining halls.

After graduation, he returned to the family farm where he worked with his father to develop a distinguished herd of registered Guernsey cattle.

In 1947 he married his wife, the late Marjorie “Midge” (Schiestle) Woods, who passed away in 2009.

In 1967, he and Midge opened Shadow Lawn Dairy, beloved in the community for its famous chocolate milk. In 1981 their hobby of collecting antiques became a business, Shadow Lawn Furniture and Antiques.

David was a man of tremendous faith and was active in First Presbyterian Church of Greenville serving as an elder and singing in the church choir. In his later years, David attended First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, the church which was built while his father served as pastor. Many building supplies came from the family farm, and the family aided in construction of the church.

He loved music and sang in various local musical groups. David served on the Reynolds School Board, was President of the Pennsylvania Soil & Water Conservation, was a founding committee member of McKeever Environmental Learning Center and past president of the Guernsey Breeders Association. He lived a life of serving others and working to improve his community for his family, friends and future generations.

David is survived by his children, John (Sissie) Woods of Petal, Mississippi, Kathy Miller of Greenville, South Carolina, Beth (Dan) Lawyer of Warrenton, Virginia, Ruth (Eric) Latimer of Montreal, Quebec, Paul Woods (Michelle Roberts) of Sewickley, Pennsylvania, Mary (Ken) Brown of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania and Nancy (Jeff) Rex of McMurray, Pennsylvania; daughter in law, Karen Woods of Transfer, Pennsylvania and sisters-in-law, Mary Ruth Woods of Transfer, Pennsylvania and Patricia Schiestle of Mercer, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are 25 grandchildren, 25 great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews and longtime friend, June Sensesak.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Marjorie Woods; son, James Woods; son-in-law, Skip Miller; brothers, Robert, Joseph, John and sisters, Ruth, Lois, Naomi and Jane.

Friends may call Friday, April 26, 2019 from 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. and Saturday, April 27, 2019 from 9:00 - 10:00 a.m. at the First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, 603 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, April 27, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. in the church, with Reverend Dr. F. Stanley Keehlwetter, officiating.

Memorial contributions may be sent to First Presbyterian Church of Sharpsville, 603 W. Ridge Avenue, Sharpsville, PA 16150, in memory of David.

Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, April 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.