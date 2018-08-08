David J. Santillo Obituary

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW CASTLE, PA (MyValleyTributes) - David James Santillo, 73, of Ashberry Lane, New Castle, died Tuesday, August 7, 2018 at UPMC Jameson Hospital.

He was born in Ellwood City on August 1, 1945 a son of the late Joseph and Frances (Gagliano) Santillo.

Mr. Santillo was a teacher and administrator at Lawrence County Vo-Tech and Assistant Superintendent at the West Middlesex School District retiring after 30 years.

He enjoyed going to the casino, gardening, reading and sports.

He is survived by three brothers, Joseph Santillo, Jr. and wife, Florence, Larry Santillo and wife, Amy and Randy Santillo, all of Ellwood City and one sister, Gerri Martin and husband, John of New Castle and a number of nieces and nephews.

There are no services scheduled at this time.

Funeral arrangements are by the William F. & Roger M. DeCarbo Funeral Home, 926 Cunningham Avenue.