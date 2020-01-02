David J. Cless, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTribues) – David J. Cless, 62, of Warren, entered into eternal rest Wednesday, January 1, 2020 at Continuing Health Care in Niles.

He was born November 25, 1957 in Warren, the son of Eli and Marjorie (Zabel) Cless and had lived in the Warren area all his life.

David graduated from Warren Western Reserve High School and attended Ohio University.

He worked for Bazetta Tree Company for twenty-six years before retiring.

He attended Emmanuel Lutheran Church and enjoyed his bicycle rides along the Western Reserve Greenway. He was also fond of paying the guitar, camping, and whitewater rafting.

Precious memories of David live on with his mother, Marjorie Cless of Warren; his son, Eli Cless of Howland; his sister, Suzanne (Booker) Kessler of Liberty; his brother-in-law, Patrick Kane of Youngstown and his many dear friends.

Preceding him in death are his father, Eli Cless and his sister, Kathy Kane.

Services are 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church, 140 Cherry Ave. N.W., Warren, Ohio 44485, with Rev. Eugene Koene officiating.

Friends may call 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests material contributions be made to Emmanuel Lutheran Church.

The family would like to thank David’s friends for the over and above care they provided him in his time of need, taking him to doctor’s appointments, and throwing a big birthday party for him. Your kindness has meant the world to David’s family.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road, NE, Warren, Ohio 44483, 330-394-6200.

