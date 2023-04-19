COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Howard Landis, Sr., was welcomed into Heaven on November 15, 2022, at his home, surrounded by his son and family.

Dave was born to Roy Howard and Mary Jane (Martin) Landis on his mother’s birthday of May 15, 1950, in Mt. Pleasant, Pennsylvania.

Dave started his career as a carpet installer. He grew and incorporated the business with two of his brothers, and owned Landis Floors with his siblings for over 39 years. Dave treated customers as friends and family, and his belief in treating others well led him to serve in many ways.

Known as one to always give, he was devoted to the Masonic Order and a longtime member of Allen Lodge 276 in Columbiana, Ohio, and a member of Al Koran Temple, Cleveland, Ohio. Dave also belonged to the Shrine Club of Youngstown for many years, serving as the President in 2005 and participated in the Royal Order of Jesters.

Dave loved fast cars – he loved working on them in his garage, driving them, and watching NASCAR drivers, especially Dale Earnhardt***. Throughout his life enjoyed fishing, boating, playing cards, golfing, and rooting for the Pittsburgh Steelers. His family and friends could count on him to be a consistent practical joker.

Dave is survived by his son, David, Jr., of Colorado Springs, Colorado. He also leaves his mother, Mary Jane, and siblings Carl (Sandy) Landis, George (Carol) Landis, Cheryl (Steve) Cornich, Paul (Karen) Landis, and Tom “Mike” (Stacey) Landis, as well as many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father.

The family would like to thank all of “Davey’s” friends, both near and far, that have sent cards, phone calls, food, and spent time to be with him throughout this time. Dave loved and appreciated each of you.

The family will hold a memorial service on Saturday, May 6, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. at The Gate Church, 11836 South Ave., North Lima, OH 44452. Following the service, the family will host a Celebration of Life for Dave from 1:00 p.m. – 4:00 p.m. at the Youngstown Shrine Club, 1735 South Range Rd., North Lima, OH 44452.

If anyone should wish to make a monetary contribution to honor Dave, his heartfelt charity was the Shriners Children Hospital. As Dave would have it, please do so anonymously.

Donations may be made to: Shriners Children Hospital- Erie, 1645 W Eighth St., Erie, PA 16505