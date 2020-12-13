David H. McKinstry, Jr., Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David H. McKinstry Jr., 70, passed away Sunday, December 6, 2020 in Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital.

He was the son of David H. and Maryeta Horkey McKinstry born in Youngstown on February 21, 1950.

David worked for Paragon Industries as a forklift operator and priviously for Walt Disney World.

He is survived by his son, David McKinstry III; his daughter, Linda Cataline; three grandchildren and four brothers, Bobby McKinstry, John McKinstry, Mike McKinstry and Carl Marx.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Mary L. Strosnider, whom he married May 4, 1974 and died March 16, 2009.

Private services will be held Monday, December 14, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Schiavone Funeral Home.

