David Grant Gardner, Sr., Sharpsville, PA

SHARPSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Grant, Gardner Sr., 87, of Sharpsville passed away on Tuesday April 14, 2020 at his home.



David was born on March 29th, 1933 to William E. and Martha B. (Blair) Gardner in Glen Campbell, Pennsylvania.

He was a graduate of Hickory High School.

David was a veteran who served in the U.S. Army during the Korean War.

On February 23, 1957 he married his wife of 63 years, Mona Lee (Beil) Gardner, who survives at home.

David retired after 17 years working for Label and Company as a maintenance supervisor in downtown Sharon, Pennsylvania, prior to that he had multiple jobs doing landscaping, trucking driving, steel building erections and farming.



He was a member of Transfer Baptist Church and a member of the Reynolds Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7599.

David was an avid hunter, fisherman, gardener and most of all his love of golfing in his multiple leagues. He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.



Surviving is his wife of 63 years, Mona Lee Gardner, 2 Sons – David Grant Gardner, Jr and his wife Colleen – Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Timothy E Gardner and his wife Kim, Sharon, Pennsylvania, two Daughters – Kimberly A Ferguson and her husband Mike of Sharon, Pennsylvania, Peggy L Phillabaum and her husband Roy of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, eight grandchildren and six great -grandchildren, two Sisters – Emma Jean Morrison, Greenville, Pennsylvania, Jane Jeffries and her husband Thomas, Renton, Washington, one Brother – Robert Gardner and his wife Sandra, Transfer, Pennsylvania.



He was preceded in death his father William E Gardner and his mother Martha Gardner, two sisters, Shirley Voytik and Mary Greer, three brothers George “Fred” Gardner, Howard Gardner and William Gardner.



Memorial contributions can be sent to the care of David’s family 36 S. 7th Street Sharpsville, Pennsylvania 16150



Due to the current Covid-19 pandemic, private family services will be held.



Burial will take place in Transfer Cemetery.



Arrangements entrusted to the Donaldson-Mohney Funeral Home & Cremation Service.