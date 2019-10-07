David Ferencik, Sharon, PA

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Ferencik, 67, of Sharon, Pennsylvania, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Sharon Regional Hospital.

Born February 1, 1952, in Sharon, Pennsylvania, he was the son of the late Michael and Velma (DeLong) Ferencik.

He married the former Lisa Ginther on September 30, 1972 and she survives at home.

David attended Sharon High School and then went to work for Wheatland Tube, where he worked for 40-plus years before retiring.

In his spare time, David liked bowling, spending time with his grandkids, playing Bingo and watching all types of sports.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a daughter, Nawny McGranahan and her husband, Dave, of Sharon, Pennsylvania and a son, Ben Ferencik and his wife, Missy, of Masury, Ohio; two grandchildren, Justin McGranahan of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania and Kelsie (Noah) McGranahan of Sharon, Pennsylvania; five brothers, John (Charlene) Ferencik of Canton, Ohio, Mike (Sandy) Ferencik of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania, Joe (Hope Ann) Ferencik of Transfer, Pennsylvania, Gary (Jerry) Ferencik of Sharpsville, Pennsylvania and Jack (Susan) Van Ord of Florida; four sisters, Maryanne Black of Masury, Ohio, Barbara (Ron) Wheeler of Wheatland, Pennsylvania, Pat (Walt) Edgell of Canton, Ohio and Bonnie Clark of Michigan; a brother-in-law, James (Patti) Ginther of West Middlesex, Pennsylvania and 22 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, David was preceded in death by a niece Shannon Montgomery; a nephew, Christopher Ferencik and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, George and Catherine Ginther.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m., at the Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home, LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

A funeral service will be held ay 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home, with the Reverend Doug Dyson, officiating.

Memorial contributions can be made to the charity of your choice.

