David F. Gilcher, Sr., Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David F. Gilcher, Sr., 68, of Warren, passed away on Thursday, April 9, 2020 in his home.

David was born on June 23, 1951, in Warren, to James and Margaret (Wolfe) Gilcher, Sr.

David proudly served our country in the United States Army.

David will be remembered by his sons, David F. Gilcher, Jr. of Clover, South Carolina and Christopher J. Gilcher of Surfside Beach, South Carolina; brothers, Robert and Raymond Gilcher; sisters, Debbie Rudy and Lisa Gearhart and four grandchildren.

Preceding David in death were his parents; brother, James Gilcher, Jr. and sister, Wanda Cottrill.

In keeping with his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services and a caring cremation will take place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.