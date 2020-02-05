David Earl Summerville, Sr., Adamsville, PA

ADAMSVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David Earl Summerville, Sr., age 73, of Adamsville Rd., Adamsville passed away Monday, February 3, 2020 in UPMC Greenville.

He was born in Clarion County on June 1, 1946 a son of Howard Leroy and Louise Olive (Miller) Summerville.

On February 10, 1972 Dave married the former Paulie Craft, she passed away May 17, 2019.

He was previously employed as a machinist at Garvin Industries, Adamsville for 10 years.

He enjoyed fishing and was a lifelong member of Hartstown V.F.D. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends especially his grandchildren.

David is survived by four children, David Earl Summerville, Jr. and his fiance Robin Peel of Meadville, Tina Adams and her husband Barry of Espyville, Charles Michael Maynard of Atlantic and Robert Earl Maynard and his wife Caroline of Espyville; three sisters, Darlene Aaron and her husband Tom, Donna Anthony and Nancy Hess and her husband Denny all of Rimersburg; a brother, Howard Summerville; nine grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife.

As per Dave’s wishes, cremation was chosen and there will be no services.

Memorial contributions may be made to Fallowfield Fire and Rescue #45, 9328 Atlantic Rd., Atlantic, PA 16111.

Arrangements entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty St., Jamestown.