ERIE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Rush, age 73, of Erie passed away on Monday, September 18, 2023.

He was born in Butler, Pennsylvania on November 18, 1949, a son of the late James and Christine Oliver Rush.

After high school, David served in the U.S. Air Force attaining the rank of Sergeant.

He retired from General Electric.

David was very active in his church and committed to his faith and his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. He was known as a prayer warrior and evangelist.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Ronald, Donald and Bea Fyffe.

He is survived by his children, Michael Todd Rush of Apex, North Carolina and Kimberly Dawn Rush of Erie and two brothers, Jerry Rush, wife, Vicki, of Hubbard, Ohio and Jim Rush of Warren, Ohio.

Friends are invited to call at Brugger Funeral Homes & Crematory, Pine Avenue Branch, 845 East 38th Street, on Saturday, September 23, with an open casket viewing from 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. and closed casket visitation from 3:00 p.m. until the time of a funeral service starting at 4:00 p.m.

David’s family would be grateful for any help with the funeral expenses. Donations may be made in c/o Brugger Funeral Home, 845 E. 38th Street, Erie, PA 16504.