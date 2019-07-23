David E. Moses, Jr., Hermitage, Pennsylvania – Obituary

HERMITAGE, PA (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Moses, Jr., 85, of Hartsville, S.C., formerly of Hermitage, passed away Thursday, July 18, 2019, in Morrell Nursing Home, Hartsville.

Mr. Moses was born September 23, 1933, in Sharon, a son of the late David E. Moses, Sr. and Mary (Yonosik) Moses.

He was a 1951 graduate of Sharon High School.

Following high school he enlisted in the US Army, serving as a tank operator during the Korean War.

David was a longtime employee of the former Sharon Transformer Division of Westinghouse Electric Corp., retiring with over 30 years of service when the plant closed.

He was also very active in its employee union, Sharon Westinghouse Employee Association, where he held several leadership roles.

David was a member of the Church of Notre Dame, Hermitage.

He influenced several young lives in the many years that he coached and managed for the Hermitage Little League. He was an avid sports fan, especially all of the Pittsburgh sports teams, including the Pittsburgh Panthers.

David cherished his family time and loved to hear about his grandchildren’s achievements. He also enjoyed working outdoors and meticulously caring for his lawn.

His wife, the former Rosemary M. Sanata, whom he married June 27, 1959, passed away October 16, 2008.

He is also survived by two sons, Daniel J. Moses and his wife Tina, of Hartsville, South Carolina and Dr. Douglas E. Moses and his wife Denise, of Tallmadge, Ohio; four grandchildren, Olivia, Lauren, Morgan and Braden; and a sister, Jean Hetrick, of Hermitage.

In addition to his parents and wife, David was preceded in death by a daughter-in-law, Barbara (Reardon).

The family suggests memorial contributions be directed to Hermitage Little League, PO Box 1166, Hermitage, PA 16148.

Calling hours will be 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 24, 2019 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 East State St., Sharon.

Mass of Christian burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, July 25, 2019 in the Church of Notre Dame, 2325 Highland Rd., Hermitage, with the Very Rev. Richard Allen, E.V., pastor, as celebrant.

Interment: St. Michael’s Byzantine Catholic Cemetery, Hermitage.