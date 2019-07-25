David E. Gregg, Sharon, PA – Obituary

SHARON, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Gregg of Sharon passed away unexpectedly at 11:08 p.m. on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in St. Elizabeth Hospital, Youngstown, Ohio, following a brief illness. He was 74.

Mr. Gregg was born August 25, 1944, in Sharon, a son of the late Gilbert and Rose (Knapp) Gregg.

He was a graduate of Hickory High School and served with the U.S. Army in France for three years during the Vietnam War.

Dave was a police officer for the City of Sharon for more than 32 years, retiring as a Sergeant on February 19, 2001. Following his retirement, he worked at Oscar’s Appliance in downtown Sharon for 18 years.

Dave was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police, Rose of Sharon, Lodge #3.

Having been a crime scene photographer for many years he continued his love for photography in retirement and also enjoyed being at his home and vegetable gardening.

Surviving are: his wife of 45 years, the former Clara A. Dickens, whom he married August 18, 1973; three daughters, Anna Marie Duncan and her husband, Richard, of Sharon, Judy Gregg and her fiancé, Anthony Perrine, of Brookfield and Diane Jones and her husband, Thomas, also of Sharon; two sons, John R. Gregg, of Cleveland and William H. Gregg and his wife, Mary Ellen, of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina; a stepson, Charles Cummings and his wife, Karla, of Georgia; 14 grandchildren, including Alyssa Gregg, whom he and his wife raised; 13 great-grandchildren and a brother, Gary Miller and his wife, Karen, of State College and their son, Gregory Miller, of Pittsburgh.

The family would like to thank the Dr.’s and staff at St. Elizabeth Hospital for their exceptional care. Memorial contributions may be directed to the Fraternal Order of Police, Rose of Sharon, Lodge 3, P.O. Box 391, Sharon, PA 16146 or to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Per Dave’s wishes, there are no calling hours or service.

Funeral arrangements handled by J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc.