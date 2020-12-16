EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David E. Brown, 76, passed away December 14, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center following a brief illness.

David was born February 21, 1944 in New Brighton, Pennsylvania, son of the late Walter and Thelma Brewer Brown.

He was a 1962 graduate of Beaver Falls High School.

After graduation, he worked for 15 years at various steel mills in the area.

David then served as a missionary for New Tribe Missions from 1980 until 1992.

He then attended college and attained a degree in computers.

For 26 years, David worked for East Palestine Schools, Salem Regional Medical Center and CCCTC as an IT and Computer Technician.

When not working, he enjoyed playing the saxophone, riding his Harley and working in the yard. He was a longtime active member of the New Springfield Church of God.

David is survived by his wife of 56 years, Carolyn Snowden Brown; two daughters, Jodi (Tim) Spanton of Jacksonville, Florida, Carrie (Martin) Dunham of Boardman; two sisters, Cheryl (Ron) Uslenghi and Chris (Terry) Hall both of Chippewa, Pennsylvania; nine grandchildren and five great- grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Noelle Brown in 2010.

A funeral service will be held at 7:00 p.m. Thursday December 17, 2020 at the New Springfield Church of God, with Pastor Jonathan Holloway officiating.

The family will receive friends from 5:00-7:00 p.m. prior to the service.

A private interment will be held Friday at Little Beaver Cemetery.

Linsley-Royal Funeral Home in East Palestine is in charge of arrangements.