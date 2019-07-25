David C. “Pal” Heginbotham, Youngstown, Ohio – Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – There will be a gathering of family and friends Monday, July 29, 2019 from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. in Schiavone Funeral Home for David C. “Pal” Heginbotham, 64, who died Wednesday evening, July 24, at his residence with his family by his side.

He was born April 28, 1955 in East Brady, Pennsylvania, coming to this area in the early 1980s.

David was the self-employed owner of D&M Construction Company.

He was an avid sports fan while spending time with his grandchildren.

He is survived by two sons, Matthew and David (Kelly); brothers, Dale and Danny and a sister, Peg.

David was preceded in death by his parents, Clyde and Marguerite Wiles Heginbotham; brothers, Donald and Ray and a sister, Judy.

There will be a service at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, July 29 at the Schiavone Funeral Home following visitation.