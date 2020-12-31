David C. Davis, Sr., Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David C. Davis, Sr., age 81, of Greenville, passed away Thursday, December 24, 2020, after a long illness.

He was born in Sharon, Pennsylvania, on September 1, 1939, to Mary (Homer) Davis and Sam Davis.

In 1959, he married Annette Trent, who survives.

Dave graduated from Mercer High School in 1957, Slippery Rock State Teachers College in 1961 and completed his Masters Degree studies at Edinboro University.

Dave began his elementary teaching career in Bradford, Pennsylvania and subsequently taught for 31 years at East Side School until retiring in 1996. While teaching in Greenville, he was a member of the Education Association as had served as president.

For all of his life, Dave was an avid hunter who spent most deer seasons with his sons and fellow hunting enthusiasts at his camp in McKean County.

Following retirement, he and his wife were able to travel and visit family. They moved to the Pittsburgh area for a few years and recently returned to Greenville.

Children, David and his wife, Kelley; survive along with their sons, Josh, Ben and his wife, Alana, Sam and his companion Debbie Stevens and her daughter, Amanda, Jonelle, her husband Mark Thomas and sons Mitchell and Zach, Kathleen and children, Evelyn, Audrey, Sebastian and Julian; brothers, John and his wife Wilma live in Conneaut Lake, Tom Kinton and his wife Rihana reside in Ellston, Iowa;

His eldest brother, Jim, preceded him in death.

His widow, Ethelyn, survives; as do children, Cindy and her husband, Art, Andrew and his wife, Marcie and Jennifer and her husband Braddock; two nephews, Kevin and Jack; children of John and Wilma, preceded him in death.

Due to Covid-19 safety concerns, all services are private.

