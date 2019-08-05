David B. Painter, Lowellville, Ohio – Obituary

LOWELLVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David B. Painter, age 61, of Lowellville, Ohio and formerly of Delaware Township, Fredonia, passed away on Saturday, July 27, 2019.

He was born in Mercer, Pennsylvania on January 15, 1958 to Royal James and Margaret (Loutzenhiser) Painter.

David was a graduate of Reynolds High School and served in U.S. Marine Corps.

He is survived by two brothers, Mark S. Painter and his wife, Marilyn, of Grove City and Richard C. Painter and his wife, Josephine, of Marseilles, Illinois.

He is preceded in death by his parents and a brother, James Painter.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. Friday, August 9, 2019 in the Chapel of Shenango Valley Cemetery with Rev. Eric Peter, Pastor of Fredonia Presbyterian Church, officiating. Greenville V.F.W. Post #3374 will render military honors at the conclusion of the service.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville, PA.