David Allen, Jr., Warren, Ohio

David Allen, Jr., 73, of 2473 North Road, N.E., Warren, departed this life Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:00 a.m. at Warren Nursing and Rehab, following an extended illness.

He was born December 8, 1946 in Demopolis, Alabama, the son of David and Florence Phillips Allen Sr., coming to the area as an infant.

Mr. Allen was employed with Aluminum Steel Corp. for 10 years as a Blue Printer, before retiring.

He was a 1964 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

He was of the Baptist faith, a member of the USWA Local and enjoyed music, fishing and spending time with his sisters.

He leaves to mourn three sons, David (Aurora) Allen III of Warren, Curtis Allen of Newton Falls and Terrance Allen of Columbus; three daughters, Ms. Tracy Allen, Ms. Paula Allen and Ms. Latonya Allen all of Columbus; six sisters, Mrs. Laura (Rev. Calvin) Mason of Warren, Ms. Elaine Small of Columbus, Mrs. Florence (Robert) Manns and Ms. Darlene Allen both of Warren, Ms. Diane Allen of Niles and Ms. Priscilla Renee Allen of Warren; 22 grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Jimmy Allen and Titus Allen and three sisters, Ms. Flora Allen, Ms. Mamie Cayson Hunt and Ms. Martha Allen.

Calling Hours will be held Wednesday, June 17, 2020 from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel, with a Private Family Service to follow. Social Distancing will be upheld.

Cards and condolences may be sent to 1913 Southwest Blvd., SW, Warren 44485, the home of his sister, Laura Mason.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.