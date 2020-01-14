David Allen Hapsic, Mineral Ridge, Ohio

MINERAL RIDGE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Daniel Allen Hapsic, 56, of Mineral Ridge, entered into eternal rest Sunday, January 12, 2020 at home.

He was born January 2, 1964 in Warren, the son of Steven R. and Georgie M. (Rathburn) Hapsic and had lived in the area all his life.

Dan attended Weathersfield schools and worked in construction.

He enjoyed music and working on cars and adored his granddaughters.

He is sadly missed by his mother, Georgie Hapsic of Mineral Ridge; two children, Nicole Hapsic of Mineral Ridge and Daniel W. Hapsic of Niles; two granddaughters, Serenity Hapsic and Taliyah Edwards; a sister, Kim Border (Jim) of McDonald and a brother, Steven J. Hapsic of Cleveland.

Preceding him in death are his father, Steven R. Hapsic and his wife, Bridgette Hapsic.

Services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.

