David Alan Steider, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Alan Steider, 72, entered eternity early Saturday morning, October 12, 2019, at his home following a valiant and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer.

He was born August 13, 1947, at Meadville City Hospital, Meadville, Pennsylvania, the son of Harold and Helen Steider.

David graduated from Conneaut Lake High School, Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania, in 1965.

Until his retirement in 2008, he held positions ranging from baker to bakery supervisor in a number of in-store supermarket bakeries in both Pennsylvania and Ohio. He was also owner/operator of Colonial Bake Shoppe locations in Newton Falls and Warren.

He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Linda Eileen Rose Steider; a daughter Kristin (Brian) Dew of Canfield; two sons Joel (Renee’) Steider of Warren and Jared (Jayme) Steider of Warren. He took great delight in his seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Also surviving are his five sisters, Mary (George) Fast of Cambridge, Ontario, Joan Wenger of Upland, California, Margaret Steider of Bridgeview, Illinois, Dorothy Dunmire of Seneca, Pennsylvania and Barbara Claude of Bridgeview, Illinois; his brother, Richard Steider of LaGrange, Indiana and a multitude of beloved nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in death were two brothers, Robert Steider of Conneaut Lake, Pennsylvania and Paul (Butch) Steider of LaGrange, Indiana; as well as, a nephew, Keith Steider and a niece, Melissa Swing.

David had arranged to donate his body for study and research to The Cleveland Clinic.

An informal celebration of his life service will be held at Grace United Methodist Church in Warren on Saturday, October 26, 2019 at 3:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that monetary donations be made in David’s memory to Grace United Methodist Church.

David’s greatest contribution during his lifetime was the legacy of love he left for his family and friends. He left an imprint of love on the heart of each person he knew.

A television tribute will air Thursday, October 17 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV, 8:41 a.m. on MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus additional spots throughout the day on WYTV, FOX and MyYTV.