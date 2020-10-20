David Alan Pressell, Niles, Ohio

NILES, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David Alan Pressell 78, passed away on Monday evening October 19, 2020 at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born in Niles, Ohio on March 20, 1942 the son of Ben and Ruby (Keeling) Pressell.



He was a 1960 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and honorably served in the United States Air Force for four years.

He began a career as a telephone switching specialist in the Air Force and later worked as a pole climber, lineman and foreman for United Telephone where he retired from after 37 years of service.



An avid sportsman Dave rooted for the big 3, the Cleveland Browns, Indians and Ohio State Buckeyes. He loved to golf, especially when he beat his son. He was a member of the friendship golf league and for more than fifty years he organized an annual golf trip to Myrtle Beach or Florida for all his golf buddies.



Dave was a lifelong member of the First Christian Church of Niles where he held many positions over the years; choir, Deacon, Elder, men’s group, golf league and was a star dish washer.



Dave will be missed by the love of his life, of 54 years, Sandra (Russell) Pressell whom he married on August 27, 1966; son, Jeff McCormick of Niles; two daughters, Kathy McCormick of Mineral Ridge, Lori (Paul) Bates of Punta Gorda, Florida; five grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Shirley Pressell Trunick; two brothers, Ben Pressell Jr., Gary Pressell and a grandson, Craig “CJ” McCormick.



Calling hours will be from 11:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m. on Friday October 23, 2020 at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, Niles. The Funeral will follow at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Rev. Christopher Stark will officiate.

Burial will be in Niles City Cemetery.



Please wear a mask and social distancing guidelines will be followed.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Christian Church 33 North Arlington Avenue, Niles Ohio 44446.



Visit holetonyuhasz.com to share condolences with the family.

More stories from WKBN.com: