David Alan Dearborn Obituary

HOWLAND TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - David Alan Dearborn, 56, passed away peacefully at 7:57 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, at his residence, following a long illness.

David was born in Warren, Ohio on July 17, 1962, the son of Alfred and Janet (Shaffer) Dearborn and has lived in this area all his life.

David was a Mineral Ridge High School graduate, attended the Niles Faith Baptist Church and was a self employed Home Repair Contractor.

He enjoyed working outdoors, cooking and playing pool.

David is survived by his mother, Janet Dearborn with whom he made his home; three sons, James (Sonya) Dearborn of Niles, Ryan (Courtney) Dearborn in the military in New Jersey and David (Teresa) Dearborn of Niles; four grandchildren, Riley, Madison, William and Jeremy.

David was preceded in death by his father; sister, Dianna Lynn Dearborn who died on August 21, 1969; brother, Donald Andrew Dearborn who died on February 17, 1972.

At David's request, a private memorial service will be held for family and friends in the future.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home, 126 West Park Avenue, Niles, OH 44446.

