David A. Wills, Sr., Warren, Ohio – Obituary

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Wills, Sr., 71, of 2596 Heather Lane, NW, Warren, OH, departed this life Friday, August 16, 2019 at 6:15 a.m. at the Cleveland Clinic, following an extended illness.

He was born December 23, 1947 in Dayton, Ohio, the son of George and Dorothy Brown Wills.

Mr. Wills was employed with Fairhaven School for 15 1/2 years as an assistant teacher, job coach and in transportation, before retiring June 9, 2019. He also worked ten years as a behavioral assistant for Norcat.

He was a member of Bethel Baptist Church, where he served as associate minister.

He belonged to the Prisoners of War, the American Legion and enjoyed music, art, singing, tinkering and talent shows.

He was a 1965 graduate of Roosevelt High School and attended Sinclair Community College and Youngstown State University.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. as a Lance Corporal from July 25, 1967-May 1, 1969, receiving the National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Service Medal with three stars, Vietnam Campaign Medal, Meritorious Unit Citation, Rifle Marksmanship and the Good Conduct Medal.

He married Deborah J. Dunson Wills November 11, 1990.

Besides his wife of Warren, he leaves to mourn three sons, David (Theresa) Wills, Jr. of Atlanta, Georgia, Brenton Wills of Kentucky and Noah Wills of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Monique Wills-Brown of Dayton and Ms. Imani Wills of Newark, Delaware; three sisters, Mrs. Carolyn (Jerry) Wilks, Ms. Jackie Wadsworth and Mrs. Olivia (Charles) Hester, all of Dayton; ten grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Ms. Katherine Wills; one brother, Cameron Wills and one sister, Ms. Claudine Richardson.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, August 29, 2019 at 12:00 Noon at the Agape Assembly Church.

Calling Hours will be held one hour prior to the service from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the church.

Burial will take place Friday, August 30 at 11:45 a.m. at the Dayton National Cemetery.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.