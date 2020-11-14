David A. Rimer, Fredonia, PA

FREDONIA, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Rimer, age 69, of Delaware Township, Fredonia, passed away Wednesday evening, November 11, 2020 from complications of COVID-19.

He was born in Sharon on January 18, 1951 to Donald L. and Cetores M. (Beard) Rimer.

Dave was a 1969 graduate of Brookfield High School and had served in the U.S. Air Force Reserves from 1969-1972.

He retired in 2017 from George Junior Republic, where he had been employed for ten years as a Night Supervisor. He had previously been employed as a Sales Representative at Troyer Farms, Wise Brothers and had been a car salesman. In addition, he attended auctions for over thirty years and was always buying and re-selling items.

He was a member of Harthegig Conservation Club in Fredonia and he enjoyed the outdoors, fishing and hunting and loved going to camp every year for the first week of buck season. Dave was of the Catholic Faith.

On July 25, 1987 he married the former Debra J. DeTullio, she survives. Other survivors include a step-daughter; Lesli J. Hills of Greenville, a brother; Donald R. Rimer and his wife Nancy of Butler, Pennsylvania, two nephews; Kevin Rimer and Scott Rimer and three grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and an infant sister.

Due to the safety concerns of COVID-19, the family will be planning a Celebration of Life Service for Dave at a future date.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial Contributions may be made to any charity of the donor’s choice.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.