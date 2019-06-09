David A. Martin Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – David A. Martin, 62, of Austintown, entered into eternal rest Thursday, June 6, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Health Center in Youngstown.

He was born February 18, 1957, in Grafton, West Virginia, the son of Elijah “June” and Gladys (Poling) Martin and had lived in Ohio since 1975.

David worked as a truck driver and enjoyed fishing, the Washington Redskins and the West Virginia Mountaineers.

Precious memories of David live on with his wife, Diane Crager; two sons, David (Brandy) of Howland and Bill Crager of Poland; a granddaughter, Madison Crager; two sisters, Marie Martin and Sue Abel (George), both of West Virginia and five brothers, Clark of West Virginia, Joseph of Clarksburg, West Virginia, Clyde (Debbie) of Virginia, James of Clarksburg and Jay Martin of Virginia.

Preceding him in death are his parents; one sister, Catherine Martin and five brothers, Richard, Charles, Clarence, John and Ronald Martin.

Services are private.

Cremation is taking place.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Staton-Borowski Funeral Home, 962 North Road NE, Warren, OH 44483, 330-394-6200. Dedicated To Serving Your Loved Ones. Online condolences may be sent to www.statonborowskifuneralhome.com.