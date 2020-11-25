David A.”Danny” Mauzy, Youngstown, Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A memorial celebration in honor of Mr. David A. “Danny” Mauzy will be held Monday at 5:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mr. Mauzy entered eternal rest Thursday, November 19, 2020 at residence with his wife by his side.

Mr. Mauzy was born November 17, 1950 in Youngstown, Ohio the youngest of 12 children to William and Margaret (Gravley) Mauzy.

Danny was a proud graduate of The Rayen School where he excelled in track and field.

Danny loved riding his Harley and enjoyed traveling throughout the country.

He was formerly employed with General Motors retiring after several years of service.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Cheryel Angel Mauzy; his children, Antwan (Annette) Mauzy, David (Angela) Mauzy, Tony (Danielle) Mauzy and Candace (John) Mixon; his stepchildren, Marvel Ross, James Davis, Jasmine Davis and Jeremee Davis; his grandchildren, David Mauzy, Jr., Michael Hill, Orinsiel Williams, Tony Mauzy, Jr., Antwan Mauzy, Jr., Davion Mauzy, Danaysha Mauzy, Yemaya Mauzy and Sanai Forose; 14 stepgrandchildren; his siblings, George (Paula) Mauzy, Connie Southerland, Dorothy McGee and Ester McClain; his sisters-in Law, Darlene Mauzy and Lil Mauzy; a host of other relatives and dear friends.

Beside his parents, David was preceded in death by his siblings, Margaret Butler, Cecil Bracey, Charlotte Graham, Etta Prestley, Vivian Washington, Robert Mauzy and William (Billy) Mauzy and a grandson.

Friends may call Monday from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center. The family has requested that the services be reserved for immediate family members only.

Arrangements handled by J.E. Washington Funeral Services.

